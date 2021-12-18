A Michigan man who led police on a high-speed chase through downtown Bowling Green before crashing near the police station has been sentenced.
Darrin Ellis Walton Jr., 20, Detroit, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
He had been indicted in August for obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony; failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and trafficking in marijuana, a fifth-degree felony.
In October, Walton pleaded guilty to the failure to comply charge, with the remaining counts dismissed at sentencing.
Defense attorney Steve Spitler said the joint recommendation was for Walton to be placed on community control.
It is appropriate, he said, as his client has no criminal record and has tested negative for all substances.
“Looking back, he realized what he did was a dumb thing,” Spitler said.
On July 22, he fled a police officer after a visible signal to stop on Interstate 75. During the pursuit, Walton drove recklessly by swerving, running up on the rear of other vehicles. He also traveled in excess of 120 mph, drove through Bowling Green at a high speed, ran a red light and caused a traffic crash.
He crashed on North Church Street and fled on foot before being apprehended. Once stopped, a probable-cause search of the vehicle located a digital scale and three plastic bags of marijuana.
Walton said he was afraid to stop for the officer because there was an incident before that where he thought he was being chased.
Mack said the court needs to consider the duration of the pursuit, which went on for nine miles at speeds in excess of 100 mph while the patrol car’s light bar was activated.
The defendant also drove 90 mph in a 35 mph zone through downtown Bowling Green, she said.
“This was really a dangerous situation you put yourself and others in,” she said.
Mack sentenced Walton to 45 days in jail with credit for time served. He will be placed on three years of community control and have his license suspended for a mandatory three years.
If he violates the terms of community control, she could impose a prison term of up to 36 months, Mack said.
Spitler requested to delay his client’s incarceration until the first week of January as his employer is counting on him through the holiday season and the jail is limiting new inmates due to the coronavirus.
He was appear at 9 a.m. Jan. 3, Mack said.