LIME CITY — A lone Black male entered the Huntington National Bank, 28538 Oregon Road, Thursday afternoon and verbally demanded money from the teller while displaying a firearm, according to Perrysburg Township police and the FBI.
The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene on a bicycle, according to a press release.
The suspect is described as a Black male between 30-45 years of age, approximate height of 6 feet to 6 feet 2 inches tall with a thin build. He was wearing khaki pants, black hooded sweatshirt, blue neck gaiter, red Ohio State hat, shoes with red laces and blue surgical gloves, and was carrying a black drawstring bag.
He brandished a black semi-automatic pistol.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the FBI at 419-243-6122 or the Perrysburg Township Police Department at 419-874-3551.