A man who reportedly tried to start a fight and then fled the scene was arrested.
On Thursday at 8:40 p.m., Bowling Green police was dispatched to a business in the 200 block of East Wooster Street for an intoxicated male customer trying to fight employees. Employees stated the male was wearing a white shirt and red hat.
As officers arrived, a male matching the description was seen running north on North Prospect toward East Court Street. He stopped when asked to do so and was very emotional, according to the police report.
The man, later identified at Chase McGarry, 20, Sunbury, said he waited for food for 45 minutes at Wings Over BG and when it was done, they told him to leave and called him names.
He said he was drunk.
Employees at Wings Over BG told a second responding officer they wanted McGarry charged and trespassed from the store.
After asking what he was being cited for, McGarry said he needed to call his friend and started walking away. He didn’t stop when ordered by the officer, according to the report.
When an officer stepped in front of him, he made a quick “juke move” as if to take off running past her. At that time, the two officers each grabbed an arm to secure him in handcuffs so he wouldn’t try to walk or run away.
As an officer reached for his handcuffs, McGarry pulled his right arm away breaking the grip on his wrist. He then tried to run north towards Court Street but the second officer still had ahold of his left arm.
After grabbing him around his torso, the officer walked McGarry to the grass, took him to the ground, and both officers handcuffed him.
While walking to the cruiser, McGarry attempted to dig his heels into the ground to stop his forward momentum, the report said.
He was arrested for underage/under the influence, criminal trespass and resisting arrest. During the transport to jail, he banged his head on the plastic partition several times.