A white man reportedly robbed the Hampton Inn in Bowling Green early this morning
The Bowling Green Police Division is investigating an armed robbery which took place at approximately 3:57 am at the Hampton Inn, 141 Campbell Hill Road.
The suspect was described as a white male, wearing a black sweatshirt and black mask.
Anyone with further information is urged to contact the Bowling Green Detective Bureau at 419-352-2571 or Wood County Crime Stoppers at 800-54-CRIME (419-352-0077). Callers are eligible for cash rewards up to $1,000 for information resulting in the arrest and conviction of perpetrators of crime.