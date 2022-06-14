A Mount Vernon man faces several charges after he reportedly passed out and his car was found in the turn lane of the 1600 block of East Wooster Street on Friday night.
Bowling Green Police Division officers responded to the scene at 8:18 p.m.
Patrick Stein, 33, was found in the 2021 Toyota Corolla asleep, according to the BGPD report. Officers and fire division personnel reportedly had to bang repeatedly on the window to wake him up.
Police reportedly found a bottle of Crown Royal whiskey, a marijuana cigarette, a marijuana grinder with residue and a bag with a crystalline substance. A black safe was also found in the car.
Stein was cited for possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia with marijuana residue, open container in a motor vehicle, possession of drug abuse instruments and impeding traffic.