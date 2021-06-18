A man accused of killing his son in 1994 will remain in a mental health facility.
Phillip Sharp, 61, was transported from the facility in Toledo on Monday to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
Sharp was charged with murder and two counts of felonious assault in 1994 after he killed his 18-month-old son, Travis, with a hammer, and injured his wife and daughter while the family slept in their West Millgrove residence. He turned himself in to authorities in Carey, approximately 20 miles away, hours later.
Sharp pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in March 1995 and the plea was accepted. Online court records state that “at the time of the commission of the offenses, (Sharp) did not know, as a result of severe mental disease or defect, the wrongfulness of his acts.”
He was sent to the Dayton Mental Health Center for 90 days to receive treatment. That sentence was continued in July 1995 for another two years. In 1997, he was transferred to a less-restrictive treatment facility, also in Dayton.
Sharp was given Level 5 privileges in September 1998, meaning he could leave the campus without supervision.
He was granted conditional release in June 2020 with the caveat it could be revoked if conditions of release are not satisfied. He was to remain on Level 5 supervision.
Sharp was arrested in February 2017 after an incident with another patient at the mental health facility in which he is staying. His conditional release plan was revoked in May 2017.
In 2019, the court determined he remained a mentally ill person under court jurisdiction. He was sent to the Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital.
He appeared Monday for a mandatory recommitment hearing, which has happened every two years since his conviction.
Mack said the court received a doctor’s report May 10 addressing Sharp’s medical and mental issues as well as treatment.
“He’s doing well,” said Sharp’s forensic monitor, who was in the courtroom for the hearing.
Defense attorney Kathleen Hamm agreed, saying her client was making progress and may soon move back to Level 5 privileges.
“You do remain a mentally ill person under jurisdiction of this court,” Mack said. “The court does determine the least restrictive environment … hospitalization at Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital.”
Another review will be held in June 2023.