A man accused of driving while impaired and causing a crash that killed his wife has rejected a plea deal.
William Koperski, 37, of Martin, appeared in front of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Alan Mayberry on Tuesday.
Assistant Prosecutor James Tafelski offered the deal that if Koperski pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, the remaining four charges would be dismissed at sentencing.
“Mr. Koperski is not in a position to accept that offer at this time,” said defense attorney Brett Klimkowsky. “He rejects the offer.”
Koperski was indicted in August for three counts aggravated vehicular homicide, all second-degree felonies; possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony; two counts operating a vehicle while under the influence of a listed controlled substance or a listed metabolite of a controlled substance, both first-degree misdemeanors; and operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.
On May 30, his wife, a passenger in his vehicle, was seriously injured after being ejected after a crash on Interstate 280 near Moline Martin Road in Lake Township.
Koperski was driving a 2005 Ford Explorer SUV, southbound on I-280, when he traveled off the left side of the roadway, over corrected, overturned and came to final rest on the left side of the roadway.
Jessica Koperski was ejected from the vehicle.
Both Koperskis were transported by Lake Township Fire and EMS to Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo with serious life-threatening injuries.
Jessica Koperski died June 2, according to her obituary.
Neither the driver nor the passenger were not wearing their safety belts at the time of the crash. Alcohol impairment was believed to be a factor in the crash.
This was Koperski’s last chance to accept a plea.
A trial has been set for Oct. 21.
Mayberry said if Koperski had taken the deal, the maximum prison time for the aggravated vehicular homicide charges was 12 years with a mandatory time of two-eight years; it falls under the Reagan Tokes Act due since it is a second-degree felony.
The misdemeanor OVI and aggravated vehicular homicide charges would have merged at sentencing, Tafelski said, adding that the homicide charge requires proof of OVI.
With Koperski not taking the deal, his prison time could be a mandatory two-eight years for each of the felony charges that will be bumped to a maximum of 12 years each due to Reagan Tokes. Mayberry said they could be concurrent or consecutive sentences.
Klimkowsky said he had filed a motion to continue the trial date, explaining he was not aware of the date being set and his schedule is full those days.
Mayberry pointed out the jury trial date was established on Sept. 8.
Mayberry said if Klimkowsky could provide the court with what those matters on his schedule are and when they were set, he would consider a motion to change the date.