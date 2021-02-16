NORTHWOOD — A man was killed this morning when his ATV was involved in a crash with a vehicle in Troy Township.
The Wood County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene at 8:20 a.m. in the 23000 block of Bradner Road.
The crash involved a northbound BMX X5 and an ATV, which was plowing snow.
The investigation showed that the ATV failed to yield the right of way to the BMW, according to the sheriff’s office.
The operator of the ATV, Edwardo Torres II, 48, was pronounced dead at the scene. The BMW driver, Jason Minarik, 47, was not injured. Both men are from Troy Township, according to the sheriff's office.
Troy Township Fire and EMS and Shane’s Towing Services, Northwood, assisted.
The incident is under investigation.