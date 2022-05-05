A Wauseon man who had a gun in a downtown Bowling Green bar has pleaded guilty.
Trent Davis, 21, appeared April 25 in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
He had been indicted in December for obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony; carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony; and illegal possession of firearms in liquor permit premises, a third-degree felony.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Alyssa Blackburn said Davis would plead guilty to the amended charge of carrying a concealed weapon, with forfeiture of the weapon, and obstructing official business.
Firearms specifications with the concealed weapon charge, which have a mandatory prison sentence, were dismissed.
The charge of having the gun in a place that sells liquor will be dismissed at sentencing, which is set for June 13.
Mack said she could impose a sentence of up to 18 months on the first charge and up to 12 months for the second charge and that they could be served consecutively.
Blackburn said that on Nov. 7, Bowling Green Police Division officers responded to Liquid Bar, 238 N. Main St., on a report of a man carrying a gun.
Davis had a loaded Glock 45 at his waistband, concealed under his sweatshirt, she said.
When confronted by police, he denied having a gun, lied about his age and attempted to walk away, Blackburn said.
According to the police report, officers attempted to place Davis in handcuffs, but he struggled and resisted. He was then taken to the ground and officers gained control of both arms. Davis eventually was secured with two pairs of handcuffs.
He was rolled to his side and searched, and officers located the handgun tucked into his waistband at his belly, according to the report. It was identified as a Glock 45 9 mm semi-automatic handgun with a 33-round magazine. The magazine had 23 rounds of ammunition in it.
An officer removed the handgun and its magazine, which was loaded, but found there was no round in the chamber.
“This created a risk of physical harm due to the struggle, due to the handgun … to other people in the bar,” Blackburn said.