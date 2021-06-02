MOLINE — A man is dead after a motor home fell on him in the 25000 block of East Broadway Street Wednesday afternoon.
Lake Township Police Chief Mark Hummer said the man was working under a motor home in the driveway of a private residence when the jacks apparently shifted.
The 32-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, Hummer said. His identity will be released after family is notified, he said.
Police officers, firefighters and workers with Pat & Son Towing responded, Hummer said. The Wood County coroner was also on scene.