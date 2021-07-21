A Haskins man who was sentenced to community control last week for the theft of a specialized bicycle was arrested the next day and taken back to jail.
Cameron Fox, 24, appeared via video from the jail for a community control violation hearing Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman.
On July 12, Judge Molly Mack had imposed a sentence of two years on community control with the conditions that Fox continue his mental health treatment and have no contact with the co-defendants.
He was arrested July 13 at 6:30 p.m. by the Wood County Sheriff’s Office at a Haskins gas station and charged with disorderly conduct with intoxication. He was taken to jail.
Defense attorney Joseph Salmon said his client had self-destructive behavior and was not taking his medication as he should.
Salmon said Fox is not a danger to anyone but himself and would like to transfer him to Mercy Health — St. Charles Hospital in Oregon for in-patient treatment.
“Nobody thinks he should be out on his own right now,” Salmon said.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Alyssa Blackburn did not oppose the hospitalization but asked that Fox’s alcohol intake be monitored.
After being told Fox cannot wear a SCRAM alcohol detection monitor while in the hospital, Kuhlman order that one be put in place within 24 hours of the defendant’s release from the hospital.
His next hearing was set for Aug. 16.
Fox was indicted in November for theft from a person in a protected class, a fourth-degree felony, and receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony.
He pleaded guilty in April to the theft charge. The second charge was dismissed.
Earlier that month April, Mack approved a request to have Fox transported from the jail to Flower Hospital in Sylvania for emergency admittance for mental health issues.
Salmon said, at that time, his client could not comprehend the court proceedings due to reported seizures and mental health issues.
During the night of Sept. 30, a Top End Excelerator XLT Jr. pedal bike valued at $3,000 was taken from a van parked in the 100 block of Byall Avenue. The bike belonged to an adult with disabilities. A short time later, a call was received from someone who saw the bike in the 100 block of North Prospect. Surveillance video reportedly showed Fox riding the bike with Jorden Hammye and Jonah Repolesk walking next to it.
Hammye, 23, Bowling Green, and Repolesk, 22, Weston, also were indicted for theft from a person in a protected class and receiving stolen property.
Hammye is scheduled to change his plea and have a community control violation hearing on July 26.
A nationwide warrant issued Nov. 5 for Repolesk’s arrest remains active.