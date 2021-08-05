CYGNET — Emergency squads were called to the village Wednesday night for a man who was trapped under a tractor.
Wood County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 phone call at 7:58 p.m. to Union Street regarding a 36-year-old man with a tractor on top of him. It was unknown if he was breathing, according to sheriff’s office documents.
Within a minute, the report was made that the man was breathing and alert.
At 8:09 p.m., the report indicated the man was no longer trapped but his wife also was injured.
Air ambulance was put on standby and then canceled. He was transported by ambulance to Wood County Hospital.