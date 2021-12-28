A central Ohio man remains in jail after being arrested for wearing multiple articles of clothing he didn’t pay for at a Bowling Green store.
Matthew Todd Kresal, 34, of Union, was indicted Dec. 15 for burglary, a third-degree felony.
On Nov. 18 at around 6:51 p.m., Bowling Green police responded to Walmart for a report of a man who was highly intoxicated and putting on merchandise he did not pay for. He also allegedly opened a premade deli sandwich and was walking around eating it.
Kresal had left the store once but came back in.
When police arrested him, they learned he had been trespassed from Walmart for a previous incident.
Kresal reportedly had on a coat, four layers of shirts, two tank tops and two pairs of underwear under his pants. He also had on a black Play Station hat, two pairs of socks and a pair of boots. All the items he was wearing appeared brand new and had no tags on them and were presumed stolen.
He also was found with eight bottles of Fireball cinnamon whiskey, a wallet and a pair of Reebok pants thrown over his shoulder.
Kresal had a garbage bag of clothing in his cart which were thought to be what he wore into the store, according to police.
He remains in jail on a $20,000 bond.
A Wood County grand jury presented 19 bills of indictments. Among those indicted were:
Christopher J. Rice, 32, Bowling Green and currently in jail, for four counts felonious assault, all second-degree felonies, and six counts domestic violence, all third-degree felonies. From June 1 to Aug. 31, he allegedly caused serious physical harm to the same female, who was a family or household member. He previously had pleaded guilty to two charges of domestic violence, in 2018 and 2020.
Timothy Adam Pettaway, 38, Toledo and currently in jail, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; abduction, a third-degree felony; and disrupting public service, a fourth-degree felony. He is accused of seriously harming a female on Nov. 6 and placing her in fear by direct force or threat of restraining her liberty. He also allegedly substantially impaired the ability of law enforcement officers to respond to an emergency.
Co-defendants Gregory A. Horner, 44, Walbridge and currently in jail; Jennifer Marie Stanley, 47, Ypsilanti, Michigan; and Matthew Thomas Jester, 27, Genoa, each for six counts receiving stolen property, all fifth-degree felonies.
On Nov. 10, Lake Township police were dispatched to a Woodville Road gas station. After their vehicle was towed and searched, a check belonging to Reason Sign was found. It was for $1,200 and made out to a woman. Reason Sign, located on Glenwood Road, had reported a breaking and entering on Sept. 21 where several checks were stolen. Six Reason Sign checks were allegedly found. An arrest warrant has been issued for Jester.
Horner was indicted a second time, for grand theft of a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property, both fourth-degree felonies. On Nov. 15, he is accused of depriving another of a Ford Excursion without consent. He also allegedly retained or disposed of the Ford while knowing or having reasonable cause to believe it has been obtained through commission of a theft.
Todd Jacob Woodworth, 34, Northwood, for gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony. From Aug. 22 to Sept. 4, he is accused of having sexual contact with a 10-year-old girl.
James A. Phillips, 61, Custar, for two counts gross sexual imposition, both third-degree felonies. Between July 1-July 31, he is accused of twice having sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl.
Amber M. Gore, 39, Perrysburg, for burglary, a second-degree felony. On Sept. 10, she allegedly trespassed in an occupied structure with the purpose to commit theft.
Ryan W. Eaken, 51, Fostoria, for having weapons while under disability and aggravated possession of drugs, both third-degree felonies. On June 22 in the 15000 block of Tontogany Road, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on Eaken’s recreation vehicle. He allegedly had in his possession a Beretta .22lR pistol inside a holster after being disqualified from owning a firearm after being convicted on several prior felonies. Next to the pistol was a black zipper bag that deputies report contained two syringes, a tourniquet and a small container with small pieces of cotton.
Jon Franz, 55, Camden, for trafficking in marijuana and possession of marijuana, both third degree felonies. On Feb. 17, he allegedly was found in possession of and was preparing for distribution more than 1,000 grams of marijuana
Shelby A. Dieterle, 30, currently in jail, for theft, a fourth-degree felony, and grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fifth-degree felony. On Oct. 20, Dieterle allegedly deprived Webb Wrecking of a 2004 Saturn and at least $1,000 in currency.
Indigo Najee Martin, 21, Toledo, for possession of LSD, a fourth-degree felony. On April 29, Martin was found with what is alleged to be at least 10-unit doses of LSD in solid form.
Eric Francis Nungester, 53, Bloomdale, for three counts violating a protection order, all fifth-degree felonies. He is accused of violating the protection order on Oct. 28 and Oct. 29. He previously had been convicted on Oct. 27 of violating the order immediately after the hearing at which it was made. From Oct. 1-20, he is accused of sending 49 text messages.
Co-defendants Alexis Cheyanne Lemons, 26, Findlay; Robert Charles Ferdinandsen, 38, Findlay and currently in jail; and Arthur Melville Patterson IV, 33, of Wayne, each for breaking and entering and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. On Dec. 1, they are accused of entering Northwood Storage with the purpose to commit a theft offense. The allegedly had bolt cutters in their possession as well as drug paraphernalia. A warrant has been issued for Patterson’s arrest.