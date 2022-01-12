A Bowling Green resident accused of setting a dumpster behind a downtown restaurant on fire has been indicted.
On Jan. 5, a Wood County grand jury indicted Brandon Lee Shirkey, 28, for vandalism, a fourth-degree felony.
On Nov. 30, Shirkey allegedly started a fire behind Beckett’s Burger Bar, 163 S. Main St. Video showed him lighting cardboard hanging from a dumpster, which ignited a wooden pallet that was touching a natural gas meter. The dumpster was on the north side of an external stairway leading to the second floor.
Shirkey is shown walking south toward his residence.
During a search of his home, a hat, hoodie and flannel shirt he was wearing in the video were seized.
Court documents have Shirkey’s address in Bryan but at the time of his arrest, he was living in Bowling Green.
A Wood County grand jury presented 19 bills of indictment.
Those indicted included:
Logan Lester TenEyck, 22, Perrysburg, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; abduction, a third-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.
On Dec. 14 in the 12000 block of Gloria Street, Perrysburg, TenEyck allegedly put his hand around a woman’s throat cutting off her ability to breathe to the point where she nearly lost unconscious. The woman also had a swollen right eye and scratches on her face and arm. There was a ruptured blood vessel in her right eye. She told police that TenEyck had said twice he was going to kill her in the presence of a 3-month-old child.
He was arraigned Monday and his bond was set at $200,000, no 10%, and a no-contact order with the alleged victim and the child was continued.
John Charles Miller, 30, Northwood, for obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony, and resisting arrest, a first-degree misdemeanor. On Sept. 26 at his home, officers found him leaning against a vehicle with the caller, who reported a verbal abuse, inside the vehicle. The caller gathered some belongings from the house, but Miller allegedly would not let her leave and allegedly refused to step away from his vehicle. According to the report, he was advised several times to back away from the vehicle before he pulled the driver side door open and attempted to get in. Officers had to physically stop him, and a fight ensued. He is accused of pushing a police officer who was attempting to arrest Miller.
Co-defendants Lisa A. Smith, 47, and Shawna Marie Wootton, 47, both of Toledo, for theft and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. On Dec. 14, they are accused of depriving the Perrysburg Kohl’s of 51 miscellaneous items of clothing valued at $1,869. The allegedly had in their possession a round silver magnet used to detach security sensors.
Moustapha Diane, 25, Bowling Green, for theft, a fifth-degree felony. On Oct. 15, Diane is accused of depriving Speedway on East Wooster Street of $2,000 in cash. Diane was a night shift employee at the business. Video surveillance found Diane was allegedly redeeming scratch off lottery tickets into the cash register. The alleged theft was finally noticed after 16 transactions.
Lashawn Atkinson, 44, Cleveland, for attempted money laundering and having weapons while under disability, both third-degree felonies; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; two counts possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies; and operating a vehicle with a hidden compartment used to transport concealed substances, a fourth-degree felony. On Oct. 21, Atkinson is accused of carrying a Glock 27 .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol while having previously been convicted of a felony. His 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee allegedly had a hidden compartment, he had $3,040 in his possession which was contraband and was used criminally. He also had in his possession an iPad and an iPhone with the alleged purpose to use them criminally.
Scott Alan Ditslear, 53, Toledo, for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. On Nov. 14 on Ohio 51 near Ohio 579, police stopped Ditslear’s vehicle and found a loaded Smith and Wesson M&P .40 caliber pistol concealed inside his truck allegedly in such a manner that it was accessible to the operator.
Jakob Gerald Lezotte, 24, Rockwood, Michigan, for trafficking in marijuana and possession of marijuana, both second-degree felonies. On June 5, he was accused of being in possession of and preparing for distribution more than 20,000 grams of marijuana.
Osman Ibrattim Jama, 35, Columbus, for illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified government facility, having weapons while under disability, aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs, all third-degree felonies; and possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. On May 12, he is accused of having a Taurus .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol after previously been convicted of a felony. He also allegedly had in his possession and prepared for transport methamphetamine more than the bulk amount as well as cocaine. He allegedly tried to convey drugs into a detention facility.
Co-defendants Deona L. Goode, 24, and Cordaryl Cardell Massey, 30, both of Lexington, Kentucky, for trafficking in cocaine and possession of cocaine, both second-degree felonies; and trafficking in heroin and possession of heroin, both first-degree felonies. On Sept. 19, they were accused of being in possession of and preparing for distribution more than 50 grams of heroin and 20 grams of cocaine.
John L. Rodgers, 60, Olive Hill, Kentucky, for aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. On Oct. 16, he is accused of being in possession of methamphetamine exceeding the bulk amount.
Jonathan G. Reed, 45, Toledo, for trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of cocaine, all first-degree felonies. On June 7, he was accused of being in possession of and preparing for distribution more than 100 grams of a fentanyl-related compound. He also allegedly had in his possession and was preparing for distribution more than 27 grams of cocaine.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Garrett R. Campbell, 40, Combs, Kentucky, for aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor; and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. On Nov. 24, police were dispatched to Rossford for a report of a man in a Ram pickup pointing a firearm at the caller while they were traveling on Crossroads Parkway. The suspect then parked and went into Bass Pro Shops. Campbell told officers the complainant was driving recklessly, which upset him. He said he pointed his black cell phone at them but admitted to having a black Beretta 9mm handgun and an Escort BTS Bullpup shotgun in his vehicle. The shotgun was unloaded and in the box, and the Beretta was underneath the rear seat.
Christopher Aaron Hoover, 38, Warren, Michigan, for trafficking in marijuana and possession of marijuana, both third-degree felonies. On March 23, he is accused of having in his possession and preparing for distribution more than 1,000 grams of marijuana.