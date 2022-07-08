A former Ottawa County man in prison for a Lake Township crash that killed his wife has been indicted for rape.
A Wood County grand jury on Wednesday indicted William Charles Koperski, 39, for rape, a first-degree felony; sexual battery, a second-degree felony; and gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony.
From April 3, 2014, to Aug. 13, 2015, he is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a child who was 10 years old when the allegations started.
Also from April 3, 2014, to May 16, 2017, he allegedly had sexual contact with that same child.
Koperski is serving a 48-month prison sentence at Grafton Correctional Institute after being sentenced in January for aggravated vehicular homicide, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug or a combination of them.
He was indicted on those charges in August 2020.
On May 30, 2020, Koperski’s wife, a passenger in his vehicle, was seriously injured after being ejected after a crash on Interstate 280 near Moline Martin Road in Lake Township.
Koperski, who lived in Clay Center at the time, was driving a 2005 Ford Explorer SUV southbound on I-280 when he traveled off the left side of the roadway, over corrected, overturned and came to final rest on the left side of the roadway.
Jessica Koperski was ejected from the vehicle.
Both Koperskis were transported by Lake Township Fire and EMS to Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo with serious life-threatening injuries.
Jessica Koperski died June 2.
Neither was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Alcohol impairment was a factor in the crash.