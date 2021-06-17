A man who did donuts while driving through downtown Grand Rapids will receive mental health treatment.
Ethan French, 21, Napoleon, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
Mack approved the defense request for a sentence of intervention in lieu of conviction.
French pleaded guilty to the amended charge of attempted failure to comply, a fourth-degree felony.
Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Boos said that on Oct. 9, deputies from the Wood County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop French after he had executed several donuts and burnouts on Front Street in Grand Rapids.
He accelerated away at a high rate of speed and ran several stop signs, creating a substantial risk of serious personal harm, Boos said.
French was indicted in November for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.
Court papers indicate French, driving a Chevy Corvette, did donuts at the intersection of Beaver and Front streets, almost striking another occupied vehicle. French fled at a high rate of speed southbound on Wapakoneta Road and drove through three stop signs and failed to stop after a five-minute pursuit which continued eastbound U.S. 6.
The deputy following the Corvette and a responding deputy westbound on Route 6 passed each other with neither spotting the car. They backtracked and located French parked in a private drive with his lights on.
Upon the officer’s approach, he exited the vehicle with his hands up.
Mack addressed the fact that French had mental health issues at the time of the offense.
She said he faced up to 18 months in prison and a mandatory three years to life license suspension.
As he is eligible for intervention in lieu of conviction, all criminal matters against him are stayed for 12 months, Mack said.
French must continue mental health counseling, consume no alcohol or drugs, and submit for random testing for both.
If he is successful, the charge will be dismissed and will not appear on his record, Mack said, and added if he is unsuccessful, he will be sentenced on the charge.
Intervention in lieu of conviction “is a privilege,” Mack said.