Bowling Green police were called to a Wood County Hospital parking lot Friday for a report of a male inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound.
The man, later identified as Travis Martin, 40, Bowling Green, was pronounced dead at 8:39 a.m.
According to the Bowling Green Police Division report, it was apparent Martin had been dead for some time.
A Taurus 9 mm handgun was found lying on the driver’s seat once officers were able to get into the locked vehicle, according to the report.
The Wood County coroner transported the body to the morgue.
The last contact that was made with Martin was at approximately 3 p.m. on March 1.
Video at the hospital shows Martin’s vehicle pulling into the lot off Conneaut Avenue at 9:29 a.m. on March 2.
Foul play is not suspected.