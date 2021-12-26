A Rudolph man was cited after he reportedly crashed into a Bowling Green restaurant drive-thru.
Johnathan Curley, 19, struck the Rally’s building on Friday at 8:48 a.m., according to a Bowling Green Police Division report. He was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Impala, which sustained disabling damage.
Curley was eastbound on Poe Road when he turned left into 1005 N. Main St. He failed to maintain reasonable control, striking the curb and the building, causing structural damage, according to the report.
Curley was cited for operating a vehicle without reasonable control.