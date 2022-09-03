CLEVELAND (AP) — A Cleveland man could face the death penalty following his conviction in the murders of his ex-girlfriend, her 2-year-old daughter, the couple's 6-year-old son and a neighbor three years ago.

Cleveland.com reported that jurors in Cuyahoga County deliberated for more than nine hours before convicting 29-year-old Armond Johnson Sr. of aggravated murder and eight other charges Friday in the July 2019 slayings.

