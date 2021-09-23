A Massillon man charged with kidnapping a Perrysburg Township teen is competent to stand trial.
Matthew Abraham, 23, appeared Sept. 10 in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman for a competency hearing.
It was determined that he is competent to stand trial.
Abraham’s case is set for a final pretrial on Nov. 12. A four-day jury trial is scheduled to start March 7.
He was indicted in December for kidnapping, a first-degree felony; gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony; sexual imposition, a third-degree misdemeanor; importuning, a fifth-degree felony; and attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fifth-degree felony.
On Sept. 30, the Rossford Police school resource officer said that she was told of an incident with one of her students.
The SRO said she had heard a 13-year-old was picked up by a then-22-year-old male who drove to Rossford from Massillon and took her to a hotel in Toledo. While there, they were located by Toledo police in a vehicle in the parking lot. Several sexual accessories were reportedly found in the vehicle.
The teen, when interviewed by police, said she had been communicating with Abraham with social media for around three days. They had shared photographs where they were both clothed and he had told her he was 17. She said he had convinced her to go for a ride because he knew a good place they could star gaze. She agreed and he picked her up at her home in Perrysburg Township, according to reports.
After getting into the car, he told her he was 22 and when he pulled into the hotel parking lot, she told him they would not be able to see many stars from that location. Abraham reportedly then got into the back seat and took his shirt off and asked her to join him. After several requests, when she joined him, he began kissing her and made sexual advances, according to the indictment. Shortly after she told him to stop, police arrived.
The importuning charge is because he allegedly solicited the teen to engage in sex.
Abraham was released on an own recognizance bond.
A motion to revoke that bond was made April 24 and a nationwide warrant was issued after he was charged in Pennsylvania with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and unlawful contact with a minor, all first-degree felonies; statutory sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault because the complainant was younger than 16, both second-degree felonies; corruptions of minors, and fleeing or attempting to elude officer, both third-degree felonies; and indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age, and recklessly endangering another person, both second-degree misdemeanors.
According to NorthcentralPA.com, on April 1, Abraham is accused of fleeing from police and allegedly assaulting a 13-year-old juvenile inside his car. The story explains the juvenile told police Abraham had picked her up at her home and drove her to the parking lot at a mall. Abraham told the juvenile to get in the backseat. The juvenile described the alleged sexual encounter to police in full detail and said it was not the first time Abraham had engaged in sexual intercourse with her.
He posted $150,000 bond.
Abraham was arrested May 14 and remains in the Wood County jail without bond.