The man who allegedly had a firearm on the Bowling Green State University campus on Sunday has been identified.
Daniel Patrick Seymour, 39, is in the Wood County Jail. Bond has been set for $10,000, with 10% allowed.
He has been charged with misdemeanor inducing panic.
His next court date is April 26.
Seymour was arrested Sunday after BGSU police was notified of a male with a firearm walking outside on the main campus. The department immediately issued an alert to the campus community to shelter in place, per the university’s safety protocols. Within minutes, the individual was located and identified by BGSU police.
The first alert was issued at 1:52 p.m. The all clear was given at 2:29 p.m.
This was not an active shooting and there were no injuries or shots fired, according to a press release issued by Alex Solis, deputy chief of staff and university spokesperson.