A Carey man charged with abduction wants to change his plea.
Nicholas Logdson was to be sentenced Tuesday, but instead asked to change his plea to innocent.
Wood County Common Pleas Judge Alan Mayberry said a date will be set for a hearing on the motion to withdraw once new counsel is found.
Nicholas Logsdon, 41, pleaded guilty in April to abduction, a third-degree felony, as well as to the amended charge of sexual disposition, a third-degree misdemeanor.
“He pleaded guilty to something he didn’t do,” said defense attorney Thomas Nicholson. “He says he’s innocent.”
Nicholson told Mayberry he had some concerns with the pre-sentence investigation.
“I have some very serious and weighty things to say today,” Nicholson said, adding that the pre-sentence investigation “is inadequate at best and improper at worst.”
The PSI does not include papers that were turned in on behalf of his client or various factors favorable to his client, he said.
Mayberry said that in his 18 years on the bench, he has never had one complaint about preparation of a pre-sentence investigation.
More =, Nicholson said, when Logsdon spoke to the probation department, he told them he is factually innocent and that Nicholson told him to plead guilty to something he didn’t do. That was not included in the PSI.
Nicholson said he also has advised his client to obtain another attorney since Logsdon is claiming he was told to plead guilty.
“I explained his options to him. I told him if you’re innocent, you go to trial. If you’re guilty, you make a plea. He chose to make a plea,” Nicholson said.
A withdrawal of plea should be allowed, he said.
Jim Hoppenjans, Wood County prosecuting attorney, said he found no issues with the PSI. He has reviewed the complaints and found them inconsequential.
The state objects to the withdrawal of the guilty plea, he added.
Mayberry disagreed with the claim the PSI is inadequate, adding that many things not presented to the probation department are included in sentencing.
He is concerned the plea was made the first week of April, now it’s June 23 and “all of a sudden he wants to withdraw his guilty plea,” Mayberry said.
He said his office can get a transcript with the guilty plea, plus the defendant’s acknowledgment of the facts presented by the prosecutor.
“If (the court) hears all the details from the victim and the other witnesses at a trial, then I have all that information that may sway the court’s decision on what I’m going to do at the sentencing,” Mayberry said.
The court needs to take the opportunity to review the transcript of the plea hearing and determine whether it is a change of heart or other issues the court needs to consider.
The abduction charge carries a prison sentence of nine to 36 months, a maximum fine of $10,000 and mandatory three-year post release control.
The amended charge of sexual disposition allows a 60-day jail sentence and a maximum fine of $500.
Logsdon was indicted in March for abduction and gross sexual imposition after he allegedly pulled a female off a porch in the 200 block of North Enterprise Street and dragged her toward his car.
The original gross sexual imposition charge was a fourth-degree felony.
If he changes his plea, all plea deals with the state are null and void, leading to the return of the more serious charge.
According to the Bowling Green police report, Logsdon was arrested Feb. 1 after officers were called to the 200 block of Troup Avenue at 3:40 a.m. for a report of a female who was attacked.
When officers spoke to the caller, they learned she was in her upstairs apartment when the victim started pounding on her door, yelling that a man had attacked her.
Another resident reported seeing a man outside her window and took a picture, which showed a man wearing a baseball cap and black athletic shoes.
Officers stopped a vehicle matching the description given by the victim and she positively identified Logsdon.
She told police she was sitting on her porch in the 200 block of North Prospect Street when a Honda Civic pulled into a neighboring driveway. Upon approach, Logsdon told her he was looking for someone and he wanted her help in finding him. She suggested he check next door. Logsdon went next door and knocked, but when he got no answer, he came back to the victim and pulled her down from the porch.
The victim said Logsdon grabbed her by the arm, hugged her and touched her buttocks.
He then started pulling her toward his car, which had a door open.
The victim was able to pull away and told Logsdon to go check the back door at the neighboring house for his friend. When he did so, she ran to a friend’s house. When she got no answer, she went to the house on Troup.
At that hearing, Nicholson had said his client did not contest those facts.
Logsdon remains free on an own-recognizance bond.