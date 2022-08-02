A Toledo man involved in a riot downtown last summer will remain on community control despite testing positive for marijuana use.
Dominic Haslinger, 20, will also have to spend 14 days in jail.
Haslinger appeared July 25 in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack for a community control violation hearing.
On March 7, he was sentenced to two years community control after pleading guilty to aggravated assault and aggravated riot, both a fourth-degree felony.
On April 27, Haslinger tested positive and admitted using marijuana.
On June 21, he reported to adult probation and tested positive again.
The state filed a motion to revoke his community control.
“My client has been pretty consistent in his marijuana use,” said defense attorney Christopher Zografides.
Zografides said Haslinger has trust and anxiety issues that stem from numerous drug raids at his home.
He uses marijuana as a coping device, he said.
“It’s something he hasn’t dealt with. He’s never gone to treatment,” Zografides said.
He said he believes the intensive supervision probation program is appropriate.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Lara Rump also made that recommendation.
Haslinger said he made a promise to the judge at his sentencing in March that she wouldn’t see him again.
“Unfortunately, here I am,” he said.
Haslinger asked for one more chance.
“You have always been positive for marijuana,” Mack said. “Marijuana is illegal, and you are told as part of your community control … you can’t smoke it, you can’t eat it, you can’t use it medically during this time.”
Mack sentenced Haslinger to 14 days in jail and upon release he must enter and successfully complete all requirements of the intensive supervision probation program.
A request to delay the jail sentence was denied.
Haslinger was one of six men charged with assaulting a man on the sidewalk in the 100 block of North Main Street at around 1:20 a.m. on July 11, 2021.
He was out with friends that night, three of which were the aggressors in the incident.
Haslinger didn’t get involved until one of his friends was ganged up on.