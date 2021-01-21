PAULDING — An Indiana man was arrested in Paulding County Monday after he was observed driving recklessly.
It was the 24th time Tony Martin Hanson, 48, has been arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and his sixth felony OVI charge.
After being alerted when motorists called 911, troopers from the Van Wert post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to assist the Paulding Police Department in initiating a traffic stop on Hanson.
During the incident, officers and troopers determined Hanson was highly intoxicated. Due to the level of intoxication, Hanson could not safely perform field sobriety tests. Hanson was found to have a breath alcohol content nearly four times the .08% legal limit.
Hanson has not had a valid driver’s license since 1994.