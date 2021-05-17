A resident of Luckey has been arrested for being in an apartment uninvited.
Shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday, Bowling Green police were called to an apartment in the 400 block of Frazee Avenue for a trespasser.
Tyler Brogan, 30, was arrested for trespass in a habitation and was taken to jail.
According to the police report, the resident said when she arrived home around 3:45 p.m., she went to push the bathroom door open and someone pushed back.
That person, later identified by police as Brogan, said he was looking for one of the roommates, but was told that person wouldn’t be back for a while and that he needed to leave.
The man said he was homeless and left.
A few minutes later, police spotted a man matching the suspect’s description about four blocks away at Summit Street and Evers Avenue.
Police called the roommate and learned he had not given Brogan permission to enter the apartment.