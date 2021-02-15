Police responded to a possible domestic incident over the weekend and took the man to jail.
Adam Gunn, 36, Toledo, was arrested Saturday after the Bowling Green Police Division was called to the 300 block of Derby Avenue around 6:20 p.m.
Dispatched advised the caller said a female in the residence had been punched in the head several times.
When police arrived they heard screaming coming from inside the apartment.
According to the police report, a resident, who met police outside, let them in.
Gunn was wearing a pair of boxers and was talking rapidly. He said the victim had stabbed him. EMS was called and Gunn was checked for injuries, but police only observed scratch marked on his chest that were slightly bleeding.
Two additional patrolman arrived. Gunn was reportedly still talking fast, screaming and crying, and saying the victim tried to kill him.
EMS arrived and took Gunn to the hospital.
The victim said she had been in an on-and-off relationship with Gunn for five years and they had a child together. They had been staying at the residence for about a week and she said she caught him cheating on her the night before, leading to an argument.
According to the report, Gunn punched her in the back of the head three times before she ran to a corner of the room where he punched her again. He then grabbed a steak knife and cut himself before dragging her around the room.
Police did not see any injuries on the victim and while she said her head hurt, she refused EMS treatment.
The resident who called police said she heard screaming and arguing when she got home. When she entered the residence she reportedly saw Gunn punch the victim and drag her around the room. When she stepped outside to call police, she couldn’t get back in because Gunn reportedly locked the door.
Gunn was treated at the hospital then taken to jail and charged with domestic violence.
According to the report, he had two domestic violence convictions, in 2005 and 2008, both outside Wood County.