A man who reportedly fled from a Maumee court was arrested by Bowling Green State University Police on Thursday.
Matthew Szozda, 34, Maumee, was arrested on a warrant at 12:30 p.m. at Circle K, 1602 E. Wooster St.
“It’s definitely an interesting case,” said BGSU Police Chief Mike Campbell. “It was an individual that ran from the Maumee courts and they put a BOLO (be on the lookout) out on him. There were some minor charges against him.”
The vehicle was searched and Szozda was charged Thursday with possession of marijuana and possession of drug abuse instruments.
Szozda was driving a white late model Ford Explorer SUV. Three police cars and four officers were on the scene.
The Bowling Green Fire Division was called for a medical check.
“It looks like Matthew is known to do heroin and he was sweating profusely,” Campbell said. “He indicated that he had not done any in several weeks. The Bowling Green Fire Department did precautionary health checks. It looks like he checked out OK and they transferred him to the Maumee PD.”