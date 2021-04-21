A man who refused to pay his restaurant tab has been arrested and taken to jail.
On Tuesday, Bowling Green Police Division officers were called to Fricker`s, 1720 E. Wooster St. for a man refusing to pay his tab.
The manager said due to a shift change, Jeffrey P. Westmark’s tab was closed out and he was unable to pay the bill, which amounted to $33.65.
Westmark, 35, of Maumee, told police he had no means to pay the bill, according to the police report.
He was arrested for theft and taken to jail. He was released Wednesday on an own recognizance bond.