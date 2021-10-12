An Oregon man was arrested in Bowling Green after allegedly possessing a bulk amount of ecstasy pills.
Ryan Whitlock, 29, was taken to jail Friday on charges of felony possession of drugs, aggravated trafficking in drugs and possession of liquid hashish.
At 11:50 p.m., a Bowling Green Police Division officer observed two males sitting in a vehicle in City Lot 4 on North Church Street.
Upon approach, the passenger opened his door and told the officer they were just on their phones. An odor of burnt marijuana came from inside the vehicle, a 2015 Dodge Dart, according to the report.
Whitlock, who was the driver, said they were smoking a little weed and police later reportedly found him in possession of two THC vape cartridges.
The officer spotted a large bag of what appeared to be drugs under Whitlock’s left leg.
The pills in the bag were multicolor shaped like little money bags with a dollar sign imprint.
It was determined there were 96 doses of ecstasy in the bag, according to the report.
Whitlock told police he did not know what the pills were and he had just bought them for $100 and they are supposed to keep him up.
A field test of a broken pill in the bag immediately turned blue, indicating the pill piece was Methamphetamine/ MDMA (ecstasy).
The 96 pills were five times the bulk amount.