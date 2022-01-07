Law enforcement has arrested the man who is suspected of discharging a gun in the city earlier this week.
Lake Township Police issued a traffic stop and arrested Robert F. Allen, 41, New Mexico, Thursday evening, less than 24 hours after gunshots were reported Wednesday in the area of Court and North Main streets.
Bowling Green Police Division issued a warrant for Allen after using video surveillance to identify the vehicle.
Bowling Green police responded to gunshots at 10:15 p.m. Wednesday. They found on the ground three shell casings that appeared to be from a handgun.
Allen has been taken to jail and charged with improper handling firearms in a motor vehicle.
Bond has been set at $25,000 and his court date is Monday.
Other charges could be pending, as the report is not complete, said BGPD Lt. Adam Skaff.