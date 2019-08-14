Man arrested for assault in Bradner

BRADNER — A Lakeview man was arrested early this morning after he allegedly assaulted a woman at a village residence.
The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the alleged assault, according to a press release.
Posted: Wednesday, August 14, 2019 3:30 pm
