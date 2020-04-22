A Toledo man was arrested after he was found living in an empty house in Bowling Green.
Myron Bester, 41, was charged with criminal trespass and was taken to jail.
The Bowling Green Police Division responded to a house in the 900 block of North Main Street Monday shortly after 11 a.m. on a call of an unknown occupant entering the unoccupied structure.
The house is in probate.
Officers found a front window unsecured and entered the home while announcing their presence multiple times.
Bester was found hiding in a second-floor closet.
He said he had been living in the house for about a month as he had a falling out with a female and was homeless.
He admitted he did not know who owned the home and did not have permission to be there.