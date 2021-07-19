A man who reportedly left the scene of a partial roll-over accident has been arrested.
According to a Bowling Green Police Division press release, on Monday around 8:23 a.m., officers responded to the report of an injury accident on South Grove Street near Pearl Street a vehicle struck a house and was partially overturned.
Arriving officers determined that the driver of the at-fault vehicle had fled the scene on foot.
The driver was located in the 500 block of Wallace Avenue and identified as Tevin Johns, 26, of Toledo.
He was cited for reckless operation, traffic control devices, stopping after accident on public roads or highways, no operator’s license, falsification and possession of marijuana.
He was lodged at the jail, where he remained Monday on a $19,500 bond.