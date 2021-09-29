A Pemberville man accused of robbing a Bowling Green convenience store will be released on his own recognizance.
Joshua Cox’s presence was excused for a hearing held Tuesday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
Cox, 25, was indicted in August for aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, and possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.
Defense attorney Sara Roller asked that Cox’s furlough to the Renewal Center in Napoleon be terminated, and her client be released on an own recognizance bond.
He is scheduled to be released from the Renewal Center, which provides mental health and substance abuse services, Thursday. Roller said he has completed his treatment at the facility.
She said her client will wear a GPS monitor.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Christopher Anderson asked for a cash bond given the seriousness of the alleged offenses. Bond is currently $25,000.
Reger approved the own recognizance bond with a GPS monitor.
The next pretrial is set for Tuesday.
On July 13, Cox allegedly entered Circle K at 1602 E. Wooster St. and held a knife to the clerk and demanded money. He reportedly the left the store with two cans of beer. A search warrant of his home reportedly found the clothing he was wearing at the time of the robbery – ascertained through video surveillance — hidden in the drop ceiling tiles in his bedroom.
According to court documents, when questioned, Cox confessed to the robbery.