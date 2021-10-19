VICKERY – A man who reportedly stabbed two people, one fatally, was shot by a Sandusky County deputy at an Ohio Turnpike plaza on Tuesday afternoon, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol news release.
At 5:17 p.m., the Cleveland Dispatch Center of the patrol received calls about an assault occurring at the Erie Islands Service Plaza on the Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County.
The initial reports were of a male suspect having stabbed at least two victims. Deputies with the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office and troopers responded to the plaza.
At 5:25 p.m., a deputy arrived on scene and made contact with the suspect, who was brandishing the knife in the parking lot. Multiple orders were given to the suspect to drop the knife. The suspect did not comply with orders and charged at the deputy. Less lethal munitions were used, but unsuccessful, according to the patrol.
The deputy then shot the suspect. The suspect was taken into custody, given first aid and taken by air ambulance to an area hospital.
The preliminary investigation has revealed there were two stabbing victims, one who died at the scene as a result of the attack. The second victim was taken by air ambulance to an area hospital for life-threatening injuries.
The homicide and assault are being investigated by the patrol. The officer-involved shooting of the armed suspect is being investigated by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations on behalf of the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office.
Both incidents remain under investigation.