A Toledo man has been indicted for felonious assault after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend.
Alejandro Herrera, 28, Toledo, was indicted Wednesday for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; kidnapping, a first-degree felony; aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; and two counts tampering with evidence, both third-degree felonies.
On Jan. 28, the victim went to Bay Park Hospital ER to report her boyfriend had stabbed her two times, once on the side of left calf and once in the back of the calf. She said the offense occurred on Jan. 25 at her home in the 28300 block of Main Street in Millbury.
She told police she had told Herrera he was not wanted at the residence and he showed up that night drunk. He allegedly kicked in the door, ran to the kitchen, grabbed a large knife and stabbed her. He then reportedly took the knife and stabbed himself in the stomach and the left calf.
He would not leave for two days, kept her phone and slept with her between his legs. He allegedly took the knife and hid it and threw the bloody clothes into the Maumee River.
Herrera is in jail with no bond.
Co-defendants Justin Stennett, 43, and Shannon M. Stennett, 47, both of Bowling Green, each were indicted for possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
On May 25, Shannon Stennett is accused of selling one gram of fentanyl to Justin Stennett.
Police responded to a possible overdose in the 100 block of West Reed and gave Justin Stennett several doses of Narcan. He told police he thought he was using cocaine and said it was his brother that gave him the drug.
A Wood County grand jury indicted 30 people on Wednesday, including:
Edward Matthew Miller, 41, Perrysburg, for two counts of aggravated menacing, both fifth-degree felonies. On Jan. 1, he allegedly caused two employees of a children services agency to believe he would cause them physical harm. He had a firearm at the time of the offense.
Co-defendants Rollie D. Lamar, 27, Versailles, Kentucky, and Marlon D. Johnson, 28, Lexington, Kentucky, each for money laundering, a third-degree felony; and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. They were found in possession of $21,713, which allegedly was proceeds from the commission of corrupt activity. They also had a loaded Ruger 45 P90D and a Sig P365 in their vehicle which were accessible to the operator or passenger.
Crystal M. Deanda, 29, Bowling Green, for illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, a third-degree felony. On Dec. 18, she allegedly attempted to take into a detention facility or office building a drug of abuse.
Jeffry Dean Hiltz Sr., 47, Toledo, for burglary, a second-degree felony; and trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony. On Feb. 1, he is accused of trespassing in a habitation where a person was present or likely to be present and entered the location by force or deception.
Jennifer L. Everett, 36, Oregon, for burglary, a second-degree felony. On Jan. 30, police were dispatched to Walmart on Fremont Pike after being advised a woman had taken household items without paying for them and had entered the passenger seat of a red Buick. The vehicle was located on I-75 and the stolen items were recovered from the back seat. She had previously been trespassed from all Walmarts due to a theft offense in June 2019 in Oregon.
Co-defendants Joshua R. Lamb, 27, Barrett Edward Kinnaman, 22, and Marcus A. Bays, 26, all of Columbus, each for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and possession of LSD, both fourth-degree felonies. Bays also was indicted for illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, a third-degree felony.
On Aug. 26, they were found in possession of a loaded Smith & Wesson .38 special in their vehicle and it was accessible to the operator or passenger. They allegedly destroyed or concealed evidence that would have been used in the investigation and were found in possession of between 10 and 50 solid doses of LSD. Bays also knowingly or attempted to convey a drug of abuse into a detention facility or office building.
Co-defendants Blake Matthew Repasz-Racheter, 19, of Wayne, and Ethan Douglas Greenwalt, 19, Monclova, each for grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. On Aug. 20, they allegedly took an automobile without the owner’s consent.
Vernon Martin, 27, Alliance, for trafficking in marijuana, a third-degree felony. On Aug. 31, he was found in possession of between 1,000 and 5,000 grams of marijuana that was prepared for distribution.
Anthony Giovanni Lusetich, 49, Toledo, for arson, a fourth-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony. From April 20 to Nov. 7, he is accused of entering 44 TJ Maxx stores in Monroe, Michigan, Toledo, Rossford and Bowling Green and stealing $3,000 in cologne and perfumes. He is seen on video using a lighter to burn open and bypass the security feature on plastic keepers. The last incident occurred in Bowling Green, where he was stopped in traffic and found in possession of 10 boxes of cologne and perfume taken from the BG and Rossford stores. The arson charge is due to him using open flames that created a substantial risk of physical harm to property or people in case flammable items caught fire.
Justin L. Middleton, 30, Perrysburg, for three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, all third-degree felonies; and one count aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony. He is accused of selling methamphetamine in bulk but less than five times the bulk amount; as well as preparing for distribution methamphetamine equal to or exceeding five times the bulk amount
Tyler Dejuan Harrell, 28, Toledo, for having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony. He is accused of having in his possession a firearm after being convicted of escape and felonious assault in Franklin County in 2012 and 2016.
Latasha Renee Alexander, 41, Toledo, for trafficking in cocaine, a fifth-degree felony; two counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, both fourth-degree felonies; possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony; and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. On Aug. 11, she allegedly was found in possession of and prepared for distribution less than 5 grams of cocaine; she also is accused of preparing for distribution 1-5 grams of a fentanyl-related compound. She must forfeit $953.04, which was considered contraband.
Iyanna Elise Brown, 20, Detroit, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Brown was a passenger in a vehicle stopped for speed on Jan. 6, 2020, on Interstate 75. A probable cause search uncovered marijuana and 20 mg of oxycodone in Brown’s coat pocket.
Daniel A. Schoolcraft, 26, Sandusky, for disrupting public service and trespass in a habitation, both fourth-degree felonies. On Nov. 13, he is accused of entering a residence in the 27600 block of Oregon Road without permission after having been told he was not welcomed. The resident fell asleep and awoke to find Schoolcraft in bed beside her. She told him to leave several times and when he didn’t, she texted the father of her son who told her to call the police. When she went to do so, Schoolcraft reportedly grabbed her phone. A struggle ensued with the woman eventually getting the phone back. She was able to push Schoolcraft out the door, locked it and called 911.
Joshua John Zalewski, 26, Rossford, for domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony. He is accused of getting on top a woman on Jan. 26 in the 100 block of Windsor Drive in Rossford and strangling her to the point she began to see bright lights.
Wendy Lucinda Norman, 41, Perrysburg, for theft from a person in a protected class and two counts forgery, all fifth-degree felonies. She is accused of forging two checks, one for $200 and one for $100, without authorization and the victim was an elderly person.
Levernon Hubbard, 75, Toledo, for grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance, a third-degree felony. He is accused of taking a gun without consent on Oct. 19.
Justin M. Tyson, 36, Bowling Green, for failure to provide notice of change of address, a fourth-degree felony. After being convicted of pandering obscenity in January 2018, he failed to notify a sheriff of a change of address as required as part of his parole.
Lindsay Christine Vollmar, 22, Toledo, for failure to provide notice of change of address, a fourth-degree felony. After being convicted of sexual battery in Williams County in April 2019, she failed to notify a sheriff of a change of addressed as required of a condition of her parole.