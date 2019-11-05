Man accused of raping children appears in court

A Toledo man accused of multiple sexual offenses with minors was in court Tuesday but his case did not go on the record.
Jonathon Christopher Wright, 24, had his trial date in Wood County Common Pleas Court confirmed for March 10-18.
Posted: Tuesday, November 5, 2019 3:10 pm
