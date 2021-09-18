A Toledo man accused of murdering a man in a Northwood hotel has been indicted again.
A Wood County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Jerron Bryant, 20, for two counts aggravated murder, both unclassified felonies, and aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.
On Feb 1, he allegedly murdered Eddie Lee Phillips.
The second aggravated murder charge is that the death was during an alleged robbery attempt. Bryant allegedly had a handgun during the robbery.
He is scheduled for a final pretrial on the first indictment on Sept. 20. That indictment, which was handed down in February, was for two counts of murder, for Phillips’ death.
Last month, Bryan rejected a plea deal in front of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack for the original case.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Alyssa Blackburn had said that if Bryant again rejected the deal, the state will go to a grand jury for additional charges of aggravated murder.
Bryant was indicted in February on two counts of murder, both unspecified felonies.
At about 9 p.m. on Feb. 5, Northwood police responded to a shots fired call at the Bridgepointe Inn & Suites, 2600 Lauren Lane. Officers found Eddie Lee Phillips II, 37, dead.
Court papers state Bryant killed Phillips and that he did so while committing felonious assault.
He was arrested Feb. 11 by Northwood Police Department officers with the assistance of Toledo police.
He remains in jail on a $500,000 bond, 100% required.