A Toledo man accused of murdering a man in a Northwood hotel has rejected a plea deal, and has one more opportunity to accept the deal before he faces additional charges.
Jerron Bryant, 19, was transported from the jail Monday to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
“The case is not resolved,” said defense attorney William Hayes.
He asked for an additional pretrial but said a plea deal will probably not happen.
“We did make a plea offer to the defendant and he has rejected it at this time,” said Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Alyssa Blackburn.
Another pretrial was set for Aug. 31.
If Bryant rejects the deal next week, the state will go to a grand jury for additional charges of aggravated murder, Blackburn said.
Bryant was indicted in February on two counts of murder, both unspecified felonies.
At about 9 p.m. on Feb. 5, Northwood police responded to a shots fired call at the Bridgepointe Inn & Suites, 2600 Lauren Lane. Officers found Eddie Lee Phillips II, 37, dead.
Court papers state Bryant killed Phillips and that he did so while committing felonious assault.
He was arrested Feb. 11 by Northwood Police Department officers with the assistance of Toledo police.
Bryant remains in jail on a $500,000 bond.