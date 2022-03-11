A Wood County grand jury has indicted a Graytown man for escape and assault after he allegedly harmed a deputy sheriff at the jail.
Jacob Scott Guilford, 25, has been charged with assault, a fifth-degree felony, and escape, a third-degree felony.
He is currently in jail on a previous assault charge.
On Feb. 15, he is accused of either breaking or attempting to break detention, or failing to return to detention following temporary leave. While attempting escape, he is accused of causing or attempting to cause harm to a deputy sheriff while at the jail.
He was indicted in October for assault after he allegedly assaulted two North Baltimore police officers when they responded to a report of online threats.
Justin M. Firman, 34, Rudolph, was indicted on March 3 for abduction, a third-degree felony, and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. On Jan. 31, is accused of restraining the liberty of a woman by force or threat and placing her in fear by restraining her ability to move or leave the home by placing his hands around her throat.
Jordan Edward Dombrowsky, 23, Toledo and currently in jail, was indicted for abduction, a third-degree felony, and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. On Feb. 10, Perrysburg police were called to a Helen Drive apartment complex regarding a domestic disturbance. An argument that started in the room continued in the common area, where Dombrowsky allegedly threatened to kill the woman. They returned to the room, where he allegedly started choking her and took her phone away so she was unable to call friends. He eventually left the hotel.
The grand jury presented 22 bills of indictment March 3:
Cody Christopher Taylor, 29, Cygnet, for burglary, a second-degree felony; theft, a third-degree felony; and grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordinance, a fifth-degree felony. On Aug. 10, he allegedly entered an occupied structure with the purpose to commit theft. He allegedly took a .38 caliber revolver and Nikon camera without consent.
Marquise D. Pitts, 27, Walbridge, for unauthorized use of a vehicle, a fifth-degree felony. On Jan. 25, he is accused of taking his live-in girlfriend’s 2013 Volkswagen Passat without permission and hadn’t returned it as of Jan. 31.
Nicholas Berry, 24, Perrysburg, for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. On Oct. 28, he allegedly was found in possession of cocaine.
Brandon Jay Richards, 32, Akron, for having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and possessing a defaced firearm, a first-degree misdemeanor. Richards was stopped for speeding on Interstate 80 in Lake Township. A K-9 unit indicated the presence of narcotics which led to a probable cause search of the vehicle. A loaded pistol with a defaced serial number was reportedly found wrapped in a paper towel next to the spare tire, making it accessible without having to leave the vehicle. Richards is forbidden from owning a firearm after he was convicted of a felony in 2013 in Summit County.
Shawn Rogers Jr., 26, Toledo and currently in jail, for receiving stolen property, a first-degree misdemeanor, and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. Perrysburg police initiated a traffic stop on West Indiana Avenue, but Rogers allegedly fled and drove into oncoming traffic and ran red lights. He then allegedly turned the wrong way down a one-way street and drove off the roadway before fleeing on foot through multiple backyards. Multiple DVDs were found in his vehicle, which he allegedly told police he had stolen. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Brenton Lee Nichols, 38, Perrysburg and currently in jail, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. On Feb. 27, he is accused of causing serious physical harm to a family member. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Robert A. Chamberlain, 66, Custar, for menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony. On Dec. 28, he is accused of engaging in a pattern of conduct that caused another to believe he would cause physical harm to him or a household member. At the time of the alleged offense, Chamberlain reported had a firearm on his person.
Terrill Cortez Mayberry, 38, Farmington, Michigan, for trafficking in marijuana, a fourth-degree felony, and possession of marijuana, a fifth-degree felony. On July 24, he allegedly prepared for distribution and was found in possession of more than 200 grams of marijuana.
Shaquan M. Furlow, 28, Springfield, for trafficking in marijuana and possession of marijuana, both third-degree felonies. On Sept. 25, he allegedly attempted to distribute and was found in possession of at least 1,000 grams of marijuana.
Mati Jaleel Bila Bila, 20, Macomb, Michigan, for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. On Jan. 16, he is accused of fleeing police and leading them on a high-speed chase, traveling in excess of 150 mph, starting in Bowling Green and ending in Springfield Township in Lucas County.
Todd Traver, 50, of Holland, for eight counts theft of drugs, all fourth-degree felonies; and two counts tampering with drugs, both third-degree felonies. From Jan. 17 to April 1, 2021, he is accused of taking oxycodone and hydrocodone from a pharmacy without consent by opening sealed bottles of the tablets.
Laquonda Lashea Johnson, 35, Antioch, Tennessee, for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. On Aug. 15, Johnson allegedly transported a Glock 27 loaded firearm in a motor vehicle in such a manner it was accessible to Johnson without leaving the vehicle. Hydrocodone also allegedly was found in the vehicle.
Shannon Garfield Boyd, 49, Columbus, for trafficking in marijuana, a fourth-degree felony, and possession of marijuana, a fifth-degree felony. On Aug. 5, Boyd allegedly was preparing for distribution and in possession of at least 200 grams of marijuana.
Thomas Joseph Aquaviva, 45, Provincetown, Massachusetts, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. On Sept. 19, he was found with what was alleged to be methamphetamine.
Buenaventura Carlos Ortiz, 37, Northwood, for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; and failing to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. On Jul 17, he allegedly fled Lake Township police in a stolen vehicle. He stopped in Ottawa County, then fled on foot through a field before being taken into custody.
Nicholas Aaron Lee, 22, Toledo, for grand theft. On Feb. 11, he was accused of removing merchandise from the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Rossford, where he was employed. Lee reportedly admitting stealing AirPods, AirPod Pros and iPads valued at $9,108 without consent.
A bill of information also was filed against Lee for burglary, a third-degree felony, and theft, a fifth-degree felony. On Sept. 25, he is accused of entering an occupied structure with the intent to commit theft and took without permission jewelry valued at more than $1,000.
A bill of information is filed by the prosecuting attorney to start a criminal case without going to a grand jury.