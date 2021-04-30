A Hancock County man has rejected a plea deal that would have dismissed the charge of attempted murder.
Michael Schaaf, 49, appeared April 21 in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
According to Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney David Romaker, Schaaf rejected the offer to plead guilty to two counts aggravated arson, both first-degree felonies and aggravated arson, a second-degree felony. In exchange the state would dismiss the charges of attempted murder, a first-degree felony; breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; and felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
His four-day jury trial has been moved from May and is set to begin Aug. 3.
Schaaf, of McComb and formerly of Findlay, was indicted in October.
He was arrested Nov. 6 and remains in the Wood County jail on $210,000 bond.
Schaaf is accused of knowingly causing physical harm, through a fire or explosion, to the two occupants of a home in the 11000 block of Newton Road. The attempted murder charge is for the attempt on the woman’s life.
He reportedly trespassed on the land or premises July 8 with the purpose of committing the felony.