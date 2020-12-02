A man accused of attempted murder was in it was in court Monday on an additional charge.
Michael Schaaf, 48, McComb, was arraigned for felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
He was transported from the jail to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
His attorney, Wesley Davis, entered a plea of not guilty on behalf of his client.
Schaaf is accused on knowingly causing serious harm to a woman on or about July 8.
Mack said, if found guilty of this charge, he could face a prison sentence of eight to 12 years.
Cash bond for this charge was set at $10,000.
Schaaf previously had been indicted for attempted murder and two counts of aggravated arson, which are both first-degree felonies; aggravated arson, a second-degree felony; and breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.
He is accused of knowingly causing physical harm, through a fire or explosion, to the two occupants of a home in the 11000 block of Newton Road. The attempted murder charge is for the attempt on the woman’s life, the same woman he is accused of assaulting in the other case.
Schaaf reportedly trespassed on the land or premises July 8 with the purpose of committing the felony.
He pleaded not guilty to these charges on Nov. 2.
Cash bond on these charges is $200,000.
A final pretrial for both cases is set for Dec. 14 with a jury trial scheduled to begin Jan. 11.