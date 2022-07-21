A Toledo man was arrested after he allegedly punched another man at a Bowling Green gas station.
Bowling Green Police Division officers responded Wednesday at 2:46 p.m. to a call at Marathon, 1240 W. Wooster St.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A Toledo man was arrested after he allegedly punched another man at a Bowling Green gas station.
Bowling Green Police Division officers responded Wednesday at 2:46 p.m. to a call at Marathon, 1240 W. Wooster St.
A man said that he asked another driver to move his vehicle so he could access the gas pump.
The man then approached the alleged victim, while he was sitting in his truck, and punched him in the face, according to the BGPD report.
Mark Welch, 52, was cited for assault.