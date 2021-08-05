A Toledo man accused of abducting a 3-year-old child may have to wait before his case continues in Wood County.
Wood County Common Pleas Court Judge Joel Kuhlman learned Friday that Antonio Gaston, 37, was incarcerated in the Lucas County jail.
He was scheduled to appear in Kuhlman’s court for a final pretrial Friday on charges of burglary, felonious assault and endangering children, all second-degree felonies, and abduction, a third-degree felony.
Gaston is facing two charges in Lucas County, said defense attorney Joseph Westmeyer III. They include having a weapon while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.
He is being held on a $30,000 bond, Westmeyer said.
Gaston’s next court date in Wood County is Aug. 12, but Lucas County isn’t going to relinquish him until the case is concluded, Westmeyer said.
Kuhlman approved a nationwide warrant for Gaston’s arrest, in case he posts bond.
Westmeyer said it is his intent to not have the case go to trial.
He said he would like to address the fact that the alleged victim is a minor child, and thus competency will need to be addressed if the state plans on using her as a witness.
That also will be discussed Aug. 12.
Gaston was indicted in January after being accused of breaking into a home on Jan. 14 or Jan. 15 with the purpose of committing a criminal offense. He also allegedly caused serious physical harm to the 3-year-old at that time and knowingly removed her by force or threat.
He was arrested Jan. 22 and taken to jail. A cash bond of $50,000 was set when he was arraigned Jan. 29. He posted bond Feb. 19 and was released from jail.