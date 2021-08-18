A man suspected of murdering a woman in Lake Township almost 25 years ago is not competent to stand trial in Wood County.
Two tests have shown Samuel W. Legg III is incompetent, but Wood County is asking to retain jurisdiction in the case.
“He is incompetent and not restorable,” said Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
Legg, 51, was transported to Bowling Green from the Twin Valley Behavioral Health Center in Columbus Wednesday for a competency hearing.
DNA led to his August 2020 indictment for the murder of Victoria Jane Collins.
Collins’ nude body was found Dec. 20, 1996 behind the Union 76 Truck Stop in Lake Township. Collins, a dancer from the Cleveland area, was reported missing Dec. 18,1996 by her boyfriend, and was last seen on Dec. 16 or the early morning hours of Dec. 17 of that year.
Legg’s DNA was linked to Collins’ murder and two other homicides in Mahoning County and Lake County in Illinois, according to the Wood County Prosecutor’s Office.
His Wood County indictment was for two charges of aggravated murder and one charge of murder, all unclassified felonies; and one charge of rape and one charge of kidnapping, both first-degree felonies.
He was also deemed incompetent in the other two Ohio counties.
Legg was a truck driver in the Midwest, living in Ohio during the time of the murders, according to CDL Life.
(This story will be updated.)