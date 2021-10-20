A former Bowling Green State University fraternity member accused of involuntary manslaughter in an alleged hazing death is in jail.
Jacob Krinn, 20, was arrested Tuesday for violating terms of his bond by drinking alcohol.
He is among eight men indicted in the March hazing death of BGSU sophomore Stone Foltz, 20.
On Friday, the Wood County Prosecutor’s Office issued a warrant for Krinn’s arrest after the county’s adult probation department reported he had violated the conditions of the electronic monitoring program, which tracks alcohol intake.
Krinn, of Delaware, Ohio, is charged with two counts involuntary manslaughter — one a first-degree felony and one a third-degree felony — felonious assault, reckless homicide, obstructing official business, hazing, and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws in the March 7 death of Foltz.
He pleaded not guilty on May 19, at which time a stipulation of his own recognizance bond was he wear a continuous alcohol monitoring device under supervision of the adult probation department. He is not allowed to drink alcohol, as a bond condition
Other conditions are that he has no contact with the co-defendants or the Foltz family, not enter the BGSU campus and not use websites or apps for social media.
His final pretrial is set for Nov. 18.
The first of the eight men charged in Foltz’s death pleaded guilty in September to lesser charges.
Niall Sweeney, 21, Bowling Green, pleaded guilty to the amended charges of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, and to one count of hazing, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.
He had previously been charged with third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, hazing, failing to comply with underage alcohol laws and obstructing official business.
The plea agreement was based on, and contingent on, Sweeney’s continuing cooperation in the case, in return for community control sanctions, such as probation. He could be sentenced to up to six months in jail.
Aaron Lehane, 21, of Loveland, is set to appear Thursday for a change of plea.
He is charged with tampering with evidence, hazing, failing to comply with underage alcohol laws and obstructing official business. Lehane was not a BGSU student at the time of Foltz’s death.
Benjamin Boyers, 22, Sylvania, is scheduled for a pretrial Friday. His presence is waived unless there is a plea.
Original charges of hazing and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws were dropped. He was re-indicted in August for third-degree involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence, eight counts hazing, and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws.
He had been arrested Sept. 20 for violating conditions of the electronic monitoring program. An own recognizance bond was reestablished with the additional condition that Boyers be placed on GPS house arrest and remain at home unless he is attending school in Michigan or going to counseling.
Also set to appear in court in this month and in November are:
Daylen Dunson, 21, Cleveland, on charges of third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence, obstructing justice, hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, and obstructing official business.
Troy Henricksen, 24, Grove City, on charges of third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, tampering with evidence, hazing, and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws.
Canyon Caldwell, 22, Dublin, on charges of third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence, hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, and obstructing official business
Jarrett Prizel, 20, Olean, New York, on charges of third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, hazing, and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws
All of the accused, except Lehane, were members of Phi Kappa Alpha, which hosted a new member orientation on March 4.
As part of the event, the new members, who were all underage, were reportedly provided with a 750-milliliter bottle of high-alcohol-content liquor. They were told the tradition of the chapter was the entire bottle had to be consumed at the event, according to past statements made by Dobson.
It is alleged Foltz, a sophomore, consumed nearly all the contents of his bottle then was taken home by several members. Foltz died March 7.
His blood alcohol level was 0.35, four times the legal limit.
A three-week jury trial is scheduled to start Jan. 10 for those defendants who don’t enter pleas by then.