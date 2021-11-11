The demolition of the Bowling Green State University Administration Building, which will be replaced with a gateway, started on Wednesday.
Crews started work on the inside of the building, knocking out the floors and weakening the structure.
The Bowling Green Fire Division was on scene, watering the debris to reduce dust.
While the demo is going on, Thurstin Avenue from Wooster to Ridge streets, is closed. This closure is expected to last through Jan. 6. The sidewalk in front of the work zone will also remain closed to pedestrian traffic.
Weather permitting, demolition of the 10-story building will take place over four weeks.
Crews are using a crane with a 15,000-pound wrecking ball to fracture the building’s floors from top to bottom. Additional work, including debris removal, will continue through early January with various closures and detours in place. Work will pause during the university’s final exam week, Dec. 13-17, 2021; however, Thurstin will remain closed for safety considerations.
After the building comes down, construction of a new campus gateway, which will restore a traditional look and feel to the western edge of campus, will begin.
The new gateway will connect the university and the City of Bowling Green at Thurstin Avenue and Court Street with open walkways and sprawling green space.
The new gateway will also showcase the university’s historic buildings, similar to the original gateway that once stood in the same spot when BGSU was founded in 1910 as a state normal school.
Set for completion in fall 2022, the gateway will feature an open-air plaza in a park-like setting, offering people an area to study, socialize and relax. The flexible space is also set to include a water feature, new trees and landscaping.
The final design and budget for construction of the new campus gateway are set to be finalized during the board of trustees meeting in December.