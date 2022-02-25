Demolition continues on the former Wood County Senior Center in the 300 block of North Main Street, making way for the new $11 million city building.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Silhouettes will stay: Water tower prompts race discussion in Perrysburg
- Updated: Area under level two snow advisory, closings and cancellations
- Rossford Schools to build multi-purpose facility
- BG woman found dead in her home
- Peloton scrapped: Mismanagement cited in ‘winding down’ of new Wood County plant
- Snowmobilers drove off a bridge into ditch
- Peloton repurposed? Building expected to be sold — and soon
- Original Perrysburg water tower designer weighs in on silhouette discussion
- ‘Stay home:’ Wood County expected to get 18 inches of snow
- Guilty plea to sex charges: N. Baltimore man had 27,000 images of nude minors on phone
Videos
Collections
- Lake vs Elmwood, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022
- Snow piles up in BG
- Elmwood vs Genoa, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022
- Eastwood vs Liberty Center, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022
- BG vs Perrysburg, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022
- BG vs St. John's, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022
- Eastwood vs Lake, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022
- BG vs Napoleon, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022
- Eastwood vs Elmwood, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022
- BG vs St. Francis, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022