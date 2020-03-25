One Bowling Green woman has rallied local sewers to provide masks to area hospitals.
Earlier this month, Sandy Wicks said she was watching TV and saw a call-out by an Indiana hospital asking citizens to make masks.
“I teach a sewing and construction class at the university for beginning sewers and I said for heaven’s sake, that’s what I do. I sew,” she said.
Wicks considered the feasibility of the project, then put a call-out to citizens.
“I’m telling you, it is just fantastic,” Wicks said. “People from all over the city, even from all over the state are coming in.”
People who don’t live in Bowling Green have offered to help and area quilting groups also have pitched in.
Wicks said pictures of her masks and instructions can be found on the Grounds for Thought Facebook page.
She said she is following the CDC guidelines and making the masks 100% cotton.
“One thing I want people to know is they don’t have to prewash their fabric,” Wicks said, adding that hospitals will follow their own guidelines in washing the masks.
The masks being made are for general use.
“The response has just been great. It has just been overwhelming. We’re hoping to fill these tubs and keep them filled.”
There are two tubs in front of Grounds, located at 174 S. Main St., where the masks can be dropped off. The tubs are outside seven days a week, from dawn to dark.
Erin Konecki, deputy director for the Wood County Emergency Management Agency, will help deliver the masks throughout the county.
Wicks said she also has been contacted by people in other cities asking for masks to be shipped.
She said she will share with them how to make the items.
She is accepting donated fabric and cut squares and has people who can sew the masks. People also are donating their sewing machines.
“It’s an exciting thing and I’m overwhelmed by how many people have contacted me and said, ‘I am on board and ready to go,’” Wicks said.