NORTH BALTIMORE — The library is open, by appointment only.
Appointment times are Monday-Friday, 10:30-11 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-noon, 12:30-1 p.m. and 5:30-6 p.m.
Here are the guidelines for patrons:
Everyone, ages 3 and older, must wear a face covering while in the buildings.
For those unable or unwilling to wear a mask, reasonable accommodations will be made, including delivery, digital and curbside.
Patrons who are sick, have a fever or are actively coughing or sneezing shall not enter.
All visitors will practice social distancing.
While in the library, properly wash hands and/or use hand sanitizer.
The library will be limited to 15 patrons, plus staff.
The historical society is limited to five patrons, plus staff.
Minors, under age 16, must be accompanied by an adult.
Patrons may have no longer than one 30-minute visit per day.
All materials will be checked out on the adult side.
Library computer use is limited to 30 minutes per day. Only business or research use is allowed; no gaming.
Group and class visits are not allowed. Meeting spaces are not available.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 419-257-3521.